Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has further fuelled rumours she is pregnant with his baby. The 22-year-old model shared a picture of herself at the doctors on Instagram, amid reports that she is expecting the footballer's child. Speculation first began when Cristiano uploaded an Instagram photo showing him alongside his girlfriend, his hand rested on her stomach. Many of his fans believed it was a sign he was set to become a father for a second time.

But it seems Georgina's trip to the doctors was nothing to do with her rumoured pregnancy. She instead visited Dr Rafik Dehni, who specialises in plastic surgery. Alongside the snapshot, the brunette wrote: "Preparing my skin for summer with @doctor.rafik."

It comes after Cristiano's mum dismissed speculation that there was another baby on the way. "It's just nonsense," Dolores Santos told Portuguese magazine Flash. "It's just a hand on the belly, and as far as I know, Cristiano will not be a father again. I hope he has more children, he wants to be a father again. Now that Cristiano has money, he can raise more children as well." Cristiano, 32, already has a six-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr from a previous relationship with an unknown woman.

It's thought that Cristiano and Georgina, 22, first met at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid last June. News of their relationship went public in November when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris, where the Real Madrid star tried to go incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his son.

