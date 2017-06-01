Cheryl was 'very upset' about Liam Payne leaving Liam Payne opened up about Cheryl in a new interview

Liam Payne has admitted that saying goodbye to his partner, Cheryl, and his newborn son, Bear, was "really difficult", particularly as the new mum was upset to see him go while he promoted his new single in the US. In a new interview with The Sun, the One Direction band member spoke about providing for his family. "Saying goodbye was really difficult, because she [Cheryl] was very upset about me leaving. You gotta go to work. I understand why I am here and there is more reason to be here now to earn a living and make sure [Bear] has the best things ever, because I didn't have that when I was a kid and I want him to have that."

READ: Liam Payne talks about his awkward encounter with P Diddy: 'He laughed in my face'

Liam opened up about leaving to promote his album

He also revealed that the pair are kitting Bear out in the best outfits, adding: "He's already got his little Gucci baby clothes so he’s already getting started… He is decked out. He's got little baby Yeezys." The new dad, who welcomed his son with Cheryl back in March, opened up about spending time with his son while taking part in a Facebook live video. "It was nice to be home for the weekend as I got to do bath time with my son," he told his fans. "It's is one of the highlights of my day - many smiles in the bathtub and it’s lovely and you’re right, it is the best feeling in the world! Bear is amazing. He makes me smile every single day. It's great, it's the best thing in the world being a parent, that's all I can say really."

Liam said leaving was "very difficult"

READ: Liam Payne talks bath times and early mornings with baby Bear

The 23-year-old clearly loves spending time with his son, and revealed that he had been up with him since 7 a.m. He said: "It is the craziest thing in the world and you hear a lot of parents saying there's nothing like it and I'm going to be that person. I was up at 7 o’clock in the morning. I watched a film. Sat with my son which was nice."