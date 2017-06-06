Andy Murray says it's unlikely that his daughter Sophia will follow in his footsteps The tennis champion doesn't think his daughter is interested in the sport

Andy Murray has admitted that he doesn't think his baby daughter Sophia will be following in his footsteps as a tennis player. The champion tennis player revealed that he gave the 16-month-old a miniature tennis racket as a gift, and the toddler promptly put it in the bin! Chatting to Eurosport, Andy said: "I think she kind of recognises me when I'm on the TV. I have a video on my phone where I have a little mini racket which I tried to give to her and she literally grabbed it, kind of looked at it and just walked over and put it straight in the bin. So I'm not sure she's going to be into it so much. But it's great my family's here."

The proud dad has previously revealed how difficult it is to be away from Sophia while on tour. "At the beginning it was tough and then start to get used to it more," he said during a visit to Nick Snaith's Magic in the Morning radio show. "I've just come back from a four-week trip and she started walking when I was away. And now she's starting to say a few worlds and that's hard as well when you miss big milestones. All she wants to do when I Facetime is hit the red button."

Andy shares Sophia with his wife, Kim Sears. The pair welcomed their baby girl in February last years – just days after Andy flew back to Britain following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open. Kim recently attended the French Open in Paris to support her husband on Thursday. The mum-of-one sat in the players' box and cheered on Andy during his defeat against Martin Klizan.