Liam Payne reveals Cheryl already has baby Bear in a sleeping pattern: 'We're getting 7 hours' The One Direction singer also called girlfriend Cheryl "the best mum in the world"

No tired eyes here! Liam Payne has revealed that he and his girlfriend Cheryl are managing to bag seven hours of sleep a night, as their son Bear, 11 weeks old, already has a sleeping pattern. Speaking on Tuesday on the red carpet, Liam praised his girlfriend, saying: "[Cheryl's] got him in a sleeping pattern already, we're getting seven hours of sleep a night. Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say because I'm out partying."

Liam, who was attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, also called parenthood "the craziest thing ever". "He's been a grump today," said the 23-year-old. "It's the first time he's looked at me and said, 'Daddy please help' and I didn't really know what to do. We had him in the bath, he was having a bit of pain but he's super chill." Liam added: "It's been great being home because I'm back for bath time. It's great to spend time with my son and my missus."

The Strip That Down singer and his girlfriend Cheryl, 33, welcomed their son in March. "She's the best mum in the world so I couldn't have picked a better woman to do it with," said Liam. The proud dad has also chosen to feature Bear in his new album, revealing: "Just before Bear was born we took his heartbeat and used it in a song, his heartbeat is somewhere on the record. Us musicians love using our kids on our records."

Liam says Cheryl can't stand jokes about their age gap

The One Direction singer has chosen to feature Bear in his new album

Liam has spent the past couple of weeks Stateside, promoting his new single. He recently admitted that it was difficult to say goodbye to his girlfriend and his newborn baby. "[Cheryl] was very upset about me leaving," he told The Sun. "You gotta go to work. I understand why I am here and there is more reason to be here now to earn a living and make sure [Bear] has the best things ever, because I didn't have that when I was a kid and I want him to have that."