Sam Smith is recording new music – fans have hilarious reaction Sam Smith has yet to release a new album since 2014's In the Lonely Hour

Sam Smith has that he's back in the recording studio with a snap posted on his Twitter account. The star uploaded a photo of showing him taking a swig of water in the middle of a recording session. His fans were quick to respond to the exciting news, with the post quickly racking up nearly 10,000 retweets.

READ: Sam Smith quits Twitter after explaining his Oscars speech

Sam shared a snap of himself in the recording studio

Sam, who simply captioned the snap "Recording," then sent a follow-up tweet to thank his fans for their support, writing: "Reading through all your comments. Love you all so much. Can't wait for you all to hear the music!" Following the revelation that Sam was working on new material, one fan wrote: "Are you trying to give me a heart attack before I go into work?" while another added: "In the Lonely Hour is one of my favourite albums of all time...literally no skips. I'm beyond excited for new music."

Sam hasn't released a new single since 2015, when he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the James Bond theme song, Writing's on the Wall. In his acceptance speech at the time, he said: "I read an article a few months ago by Sir Ian McKellen and he said no openly gay man had won an Oscar. If this is the case, I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community around the world. I stand here tonight as a proud gay man and I hope that we can all stand as equals one day."

Happy Anniversary you guys!!!!!!! My first born 'In The Lonely Hour' is officially THREE years old today. Love & miss you all desperately x pic.twitter.com/gmCKI4nW62 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) May 26, 2017

READ: Sam Smith 'dating' former Hollyoaks actor

The Lay Me Down star also provided vocals for Disclosure's 2015 tune Omen. But he hasn't released an album since his platinum-selling debut, In the Lonely Hour. Sam recently marked the three-year anniversary of the album by sharing a snap of himself holding the record on Twitter, writing: "Happy Anniversary you guys!!!!!!! My first born 'In The Lonely Hour' is officially THREE years old today. Love & miss you all desperately."