Kimberley Walsh opens up about children's play date with Cheryl's baby Bear Kimberley Walsh revealed that Cheryl was doing "good"

Kimberley Walsh has opened up about her good friend and former band mate Cheryl, revealing that she has already taken her two sons round to play with Cheryl and Liam's baby son, Bear. Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, she said: "Cheryl's really good, she's doing brilliantly. Me and the boys went over the other day actually and caused mayhem, but it's fine, just let them all play together, it's great. It's amazing to see her doing so well."

STORY: Cheryl breaks silence on baby Bear

She also revealed how much she would love to welcome a third baby, telling the show hosts: "I didn't get that feeling of being done (with two children). I think, I mean, Justin may be done, but I'm kind of thinking maybe there’s one more." Kim and her husband Justin welcomed their second son, Cole, in December. Speaking about their relationship, she said: "The boys get on really well, but I don't completely trust Bobby. I don't want to leave them alone together. But yeah, he's cooing all over him; the first thing in the morning, he always want to see baby Cole."

Kimberley opened up about play dates with Bear

Kimberley has previously opened up about the pressures of being a mum in the spotlight, telling HELLO!: "Being in the industry did put me off from having children. I knew it would be very high profile and I knew that I wouldn't be able to be the mum I would want to be. That's why I waited until the band kind of dispersed before I had my kids."

READ: Liam Payne talks bath times and early mornings with baby Bear

She continued: "There is a lot of press attention, especially when you have new babies. For some reason they get obsessed. I think that was the only time in my whole career – I've been doing this for 15 years in the public eye - that I was bothered by the press attention. When it's actually on you and you're struggling with a new baby - it's not much fun."