Tom Hardy sadly confirms death of his beloved dog Woody The actor confirmed that Woody died after battling with a muscle disorder

Tom Hardy has penned a heartfelt tribute to his dog Woody, who died this week at the age of six. The Legend star took to his blog to confirm the sad news with fans, revealing that Woody had spent the last six months battling polymyositis, a muscle disorder. Tom, who adopted Woody in 2012 while he was filming Lawless in Atlanta, described the dog as his "best friend".

In his post, Tom describes the night he rescued Woody, when the Labrador-cross ran across a road the actor was driving down one night with his Lawless co-star Jessica Chastain. He goes on to describe their time together and how Woody won over the hearts of everyone who met him. "He has been on many sets. Met many crews. Photo shoots, premieres, made many, many friends. He was #73 most influential animal in TIME magazine. He beat JAWS. Something we all thought was brilliant," Tom wrote. "He's been in Peaky Blinders. Legend. Everyone who met him loved him. He didn't have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love."

Tom Hardy has sadly confirmed the death of his beloved dog Woody

The 39-year-old star continued: "I don't normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance. Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyositis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only age six.

"He was far too young to leave us and we at home are devastated by his loss. I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side…. To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever."

The star shared a tribute video on his blog

Heartbroken Tom, who also shared a sweet tribute video, concluded his post: "Thank you Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy Tom xxx I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again to infinity and beyond. Run with Max now and the Angels. I will see you when I get there. With all of me I love you. Always. Thank you for your love beautiful boy."