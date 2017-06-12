Twins! Cristiano Ronaldo shares new family photo with fans The Real Madrid star shared a series of poolside pictures on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a new family photo with fans, amid reports that he is now a father to twins named Mateo and Eva. On Sunday, the Real Madrid star uploaded a picture showing him sitting outside with his son Cristiano Jr, the pair sporting identical haircuts. The likeness between father and son is striking, and it didn’t take long for fans to comments on their similarities. "He already looks exactly like you!" one follower wrote. Another added: "The little boy has a six-pack as well! An inspirational father!" Cristiano, 32, also added a second photo showing him standing by the side of his pool. "Just relax and enjoy the view," he wrote alongside.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

It comes amid reports that Cristiano recently became the father of surrogate twins. According to Portuguese TV channel SIC, the children – a boy named Mateo and a girl named Eva – were born on Thursday. So far, there has been no confirmation from the footballer. But there are rumours that his mother Dolores has travelled to the States to collect the babies; in an official biography published in 2014, Dolores previously confirmed that she had collected Cristiano Jr from a private hospital in Florida after he was born in June 2010.

STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo finally confirms romance with model girlfriend

Meanwhile, there has also been speculation that Cristiano's girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, is expecting a baby, which began when the footballer shared a photo showing him resting his hand on Georgina’s stomach. But mother Dolores dismissed the reports. "It's just nonsense," she told Portuguese magazine Flash. "It's just a hand on the belly, and as far as I know, Cristiano will not be a father again. I hope he has more children, he wants to be a father again. Now that Cristiano has money, he can raise more children as well."