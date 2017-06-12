Richard Hammond apologises to wife and children following car crash Richard Hammond escaped the car wreckage before it burst into flames on Saturday

Richard Hammond has apologised to his wife Mindy and their two children, Izzy and Willow, after escaping a serious car crash on Saturday. The Grand Tour co-host, who is currently waiting to undergo an operation on his knee, apologised to his family following the accident. Speaking from his hospital bed in a video posted on DriveTribe, he said: "I'm here in a hospital in Switzerland. This is my knee that they’re going to turn from [holding up an X-ray] this into this, giving me a Swiss Army knee. Hopefully later today."

He continued: "I'd like to thank all of the medical professionals who got me by air ambulance to the hospital and have dealt with me ever since. I'd also like to say thank you to James May who smuggled in a bottle of gin in for me last night – I shouldn’t have said that out loud – and most importantly sorry to my wife Mindy and my daughters Izzy and Willow. I'm sorry for being such a colossal…Thank you. More news later."

The 47-year-old had been filming the hit car show in Switzerland, and was driving a Rimac Concept One car when the accident took place. The show released a statement which read: "Richard Hammond was involved in a serious car crash after completing the Hemberg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for The Grand Tour Season 2 on Amazon Prime, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames."

And Richard is OK. A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Richard's co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson shared a terrifying photo of the car wreck, writing: "And Richard is OK." He tweeted: "It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK."