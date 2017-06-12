Michael Douglas larks around with teenage kids Dylan and Carys – but where's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones? The Mask of Zorro actress explained that she had to miss her 'favourite day out'

Michael Douglas enjoyed a day out with his children Dylan and Carys as he attended the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal over the weekend. The Oscar-winning actor was in high spirits, larking around with his teenagers and taking in the action from the grid. Michael, 72, looked incredibly suave in a pale pink shirt and black trousers. His daughter Carys, 14, was trendy in a Bardot-style top and white skinny jeans, while Dylan, 16, took after his father wearing a shirt and trousers combo.

Michael's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones was notably absent from the family affair, which involved outings to the circuit on both Saturday and Sunday. Catherine took to Instagram to share a photo of her beautiful family at the Grand Prix, writing: "I have to miss one of my favourite days out today. The Canadian Grand Prix. My Douglas clan flying the flag there in the pits, I am watching on tv!"

Catherine, 47, and her husband have just had a relaxing minibreak in Bermuda. On Friday, the actress posted a stunning photograph showing the married couple with their arms around each other against a beautiful backdrop of a pink sunset. "Bermuda nights," Catherine captioned the romantic picture. She and Michael have been married for nearly 17 years and will celebrate their wedding anniversary this November.

In a recent interview published in HELLO!, Catherine revealed that her teenagers are following in their parents' footsteps, and are set for a career on stage. "I think they're good at it," said the Mask of Zorro star. "When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My son wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better."

Discussing their other talents, Catherine explained her household is a very "happy" one. "They're very musical, so we sing through life, which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note," she laughed.