Richard Hammond reveals injuries following car crash Richard Hammond updated fans on his recovery

Richard Hammond has updated fans on his recovery after he was injured in a car crash on Saturday, revealing that the surgery to repair his knee had been successful. Posting on social network the Drive Tribe, the presenter shared a photo of the stitches on his knee following the operation, as well as an X-ray showing how it had been repaired.

He wrote: "I'm pleased to announce that after two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery, my Swiss Army Knee is finished and works. It bends in the middle and whilst a problem at airport security, is at least rustproof. Being a Swiss Army Knee it may even contain attachments to meet some of the basic tasks outlined in the weird office-boy fantasy outlined in Clarkson's recent post. We must give him some leeway though; he'd been up quite early looking for a crayon."

On Jeremy Clarkson's section of the site, Richard's co-presenter poked fun at his friend, and confirmed that Richard's injury would affect filming of their popular car show, The Grand Tour. He wrote: "I've been up since dawn, rewriting all of the scripts and ideas we had to accommodate the fact that Hammond can’t drive for the next few months. Meanwhile, he is lying in a bed in the Swiss Alps, while pretty nurses attend to give his every need, and give him drugs."

Richard had been driving a Rimac Concept One in Switzerland when he was involved in the car crash, and climbed out of the vehicle before it burst into flames. In a video from his hospital bed, Richard thanked everyone who helped following the crash. "I'd like to thank all of the medical professionals who got me by air ambulance to the hospital and have dealt with me ever since," he said. "I'd also like to say thank you to James May who smuggled in a bottle of gin in for me last night – I shouldn't have said that out loud – and most importantly sorry to my wife Mindy and my daughters Izzy and Willow. I'm sorry for being such a colossal…Thank you. More news later."