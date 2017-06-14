Jamie Oliver offers free food and shelter to London fire families The TV chef reached out to survivors on Instagram

Jamie Oliver has offered help to the families affected by the London tower block fire by offering free food and shelter at his nearby restaurant. Firefighters are still battling the blaze at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, with eye witnesses reporting that there are people still trapped inside the building. Taking to Instagram, Jamie reached out to survivors. He wrote: "Guys any of the 100 plus families affected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting Hill today are welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my team at Jamie's Italian in Westfield, we're just round the corner.

A number of people have died and more than 50 are in hospital following the blaze at Grenfell Tower

"It's all free of charge guys so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love… this is for the victims of the fire guys… our thoughts, love and prayers are with any of the families of the deceased. Big love Jamie xxxx."

A number of people died and more than 50 are now in hospital after the huge fire raged through Grenfell Tower through the night. Firefighters have rescued "large numbers" but "a lot" of people are still unaccounted for, said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. There are now concerns that the tower block, which is now smoking ruins, is at risk of collapsing. The Met Police has set up an emergency number for anyone concerned about friends or family - 0800 0961 233.