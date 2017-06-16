Lily Allen's Newsnight appearance cancelled after controversial Grenfell Tower fire claims The singer has alleged that the death toll has been 'downplayed'

Lily Allen's appearance on Thursday's edition of Newsnight was cancelled at the last minute, following controversial claims made by the singer about the Grenfell Tower fire. Lily, 32, announced the news on Twitter, writing: "I'm sad to say @BBCNewsnight just cancelled me for tonight's show. They have someone from the council coming on instead." It came after Lily appeared on Channel 4 News and claimed that the number of people who died in the fire is much higher than the official figures show.

Lily Allen has made controversial claims about the Grenfell Tower fire

She told host Jon Snow that the government was trying to "micro-manage" people's grief. "I have never in my life seen an event like this where the death count has been downplayed by mainstream media," she said. "17? I'm sorry, but I'm hearing from people that the figure is much closer to 150, and that many of those people are children. Those are off the record numbers I've been given from policemen and from firemen."

I am politicizing #Grenfell tower because, it is governmental policies that have lead to so many unnecessary deaths. pic.twitter.com/9kqVMpiQkQ — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) 15 June 2017

The star took to Twitter to further expand on her comments

Lily has since taken to Twitter to expand on her comments, and explain why she is "politicizing" the tragedy. She wrote: "What's left of the building serves as a horrendous metaphor for how the conservatives are running this country. A country can only be measured by how well it treats its most vulnerable, what has happened here at Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea would suggest to me that this country is not measuring up well. At all."