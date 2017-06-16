Richard Hammond arrives back home in UK following terrifying car crash The Grand Tour presenter was left with a fractured knee following the serious accident

Richard Hammond has touched down in the UK following his terrifying car crash. The presenter was pictured being helped off a private jet on a stretcher, and carried into a waiting ambulance. It comes just days after Richard, 47, had surgery on his fractured knee. He was filming scenes for The Grand Tour in Switzerland when his electric super car swerved off the track, turned over and burst into flames.

Luckily Richard managed to escape Saturday's accident with nothing more than a fractured knee. He was immediately rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery. Posting on social network Drive Tribe, Richard shared a photo of the stitches on his knee, as well as an X-ray showing how it had been repaired. He wrote: "I'm pleased to announce that after two sleepless nights and several hours' surgery, my Swiss Army Knee is finished and works. It bends in the middle and whilst a problem at airport security, is at least rustproof."

And Richard is OK. A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Jeremy Clarkson shared a photo of Richard's car crash

On Jeremy Clarkson's section of the site, Richard's co-presenter poked fun at his friend, and confirmed that Richard's injury would affect filming of their popular car show. He wrote: "I've been up since dawn, rewriting all of the scripts and ideas we had to accommodate the fact that Hammond can't drive for the next few months. Meanwhile, he is lying in a bed in the Swiss Alps, while pretty nurses attend to give his every need, and give him drugs."

The Grand Tour presenter had an operation on his knee

Following the accident, Richard shared a video from his hospital bed, thanking hospital staff for their help and apologising to his wife and daughters. "Most importantly sorry to my wife Mindy and my daughters Izzy and Willow," he said. "I'm sorry for being such a colossal…Thank you. More news later." This was the second time Richard has been involved in a serious car accident. Back in 2006, he was hurt in a high-speed crash in a Vampire Dragster while filming Top Gear. He was in a coma for two weeks following the crash and suffered brain injuries, yet fortunately went on to make a full recovery.