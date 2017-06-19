ITV release statement after Ant McPartlin checks into rehab The popular presenter, of comedy duo Ant and Dec, checked himself into rehab

Ant McPartlin has the full support of his ITV bosses following his decision to check himself into rehab. A statement was released on behalf of the TV network, that read: "We're sending Ant all of our best wishes for a speedy recovery." The popular presenter, of comedy duo Ant and Dec, is currently receiving treatment for anxiety, depression and an addiction to prescription medication. He is expected to stay in rehab for at least two months.

Ant, 41, spoke to The Sun on Sunday about his problems, after revealing his struggles to his wife Lisa and his Britain's Got Talent co-host Declan Donnelly. The paper reported that a combination of battling a painful knee injury, which saw Ant become addicted to painkiller Tramadol, and his and Lisa's battle to conceive resulted in the presenter spiralling into depression.

Ant has checked himself into rehab for at least two months

"The first step is to admit to yourself you need help," said Ant. "I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time." The star's struggle first started two years ago when he had an operation on his knee, but he has suffered almost constant pain since then, yet put on a brave face.

His wife Lisa thanked fans for their support

Following the revelation that Ant is in rehab, his wife Lisa wrote on Twitter: "Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better." Dec, real name Declan Donnelly, also thanked the duo's fans on Twitter, posting: "Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated, DD xx."