Adele stops by for 'tea and a cuddle' with Grenfell Tower firefighters The singer visited Chelsea Fire Station on Monday to show her appreciation

Adele has shown her support for firefighters who tackled the blaze at Grenfell Tower by stopping by their fire station for "a cup of tea and a cuddle". The 29-year-old pop star paid a visit to Chelsea Fire Station to meet some of the brave individuals who fought the fire in Kensington, and the team were understandably delighted by her surprise stopover. Sharing a series of photos on Facebook, firefighter Rob Petty wrote: "Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle X."

Adele paid a surprise visit to Chelsea Fire Station on Monday

The visit comes after the Hello singer spent time comforting those affected by the tragedy while attending a vigil for the victims, less than 24 hours after the fire took hold of the 24-storey building. Onlookers said the star seemed emotional as she spoke to those around her, and that she hugged a number of local residents. She was widely praised on social media for her actions. "Such a humble & down-to-earth woman," one wrote. Another said: "The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell Tower and not said a word about it just proves his amazingly sincere she is…"

The pop star happily posed for pictures with firefighters

Police have so far named five victims of the fire – 79 people died or are missing presumed dead. Authorities have warned the final number of victims from the fire in the 24-storey block could still change. Commander Stuart Cundy said his priority was to identify the people who died in the building and to remove them as quickly as possible. But he warned that not everyone would be identifiable and the operation would take "many, many weeks". "This is an incredibly distressing time for families," he said. "It is really hard to describe the devastation the fire caused."