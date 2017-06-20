Judi Dench leads star-studded line up for West End Grenfell Tower benefit concert The benefits concert will take place on Sunday in Trafalgar Studios

Following the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower block in West London last week, the nation has been quick to do raise vital funds to support those affected. On Monday, a star-studded West End concert in aid of victims, Songs and Solidarity, was announced by actor Giles Terera and produced Daniella Tarento. Among the line-up is comedian Jason Manford, Dame Judi Dench and Noma Dumezweni from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. Also in the mix are stars from popular shows including Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Dreamgirls. The show will take place at Trafalgar Studios in London on 25 June.

Judi Dench will take part in a charity concert in support of Grenfell Tower victims

The benefit concert is the latest fundraiser to help the Grenfell Tower victims. Last week, Simon Cowell announced his plans to release a charity single, Bridge Over Troubled Water, which is set to be released on 21 June – a week after the blaze. Celebrities that have taken on the song include Rita Ora, Pixie Lott, Geri Horner and Louis Tomlinson.

Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water. pic.twitter.com/Bgg8u6oU4N — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017

Simon Cowell was quick to organise a charity single to help victims of the fire

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Adele showed her support for the firefighters who tackled the blaze, stopping by their fire station for “a cup of tea and a cuddle.” She was also seen comforting residents as she made a low-key appearance at the site of the tragedy last week.

Other stars that have shown their support since the fire include Rita Ora, who was pictured carrying water and other supplies to victims, while Jamie Oliver offered free food and shelter at his nearby restaurant in Shepherd’s Bush. Lily Allen and Emma Fraud opened up their homes to residents needing a place to say, while Tamara Ecclestone and Jeremy Clarkson were among those who donated clothes, toiletries and other items to help those affected.

Police have so far named five victims of the fire – 79 people died or are missing presumed dead. Authorities have warned the final number of victims from the fire in the 24-storey block could still change. Commander Stuart Cundy said his priority was to identify the people who died in the building and to remove them as quickly as possible.