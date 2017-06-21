Reese Witherspoon and Naomi Watts wish Nicole Kidman a happy birthday Nicole's friends posted sweet snaps of her to celebrate her birthday

Reese Witherspoon and Noami Watts have both wished Nicole Kidman a very happy birthday with sweet Instagram snaps. Reese, who co-stars with Nicole in the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies, shared a photo of the pair posing together while each holding a mug, and wrote: "Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, mega-talented, #NicoleKidman!!! I hope you have a gorgeous day filled with laughter and love. Love you, lady!"

Reese posted a snap of Nicole

Meanwhile, Naomi shared a snap of herself with the Moulin Rouge star, writing: "Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman. A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come."

Naomi wished her friend many happy returns

Nicole, who turned 50 on Tuesday, has previously opened up about how she plans to celebrate the landmark birthday. "[I want] to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister," she told E! News at The Beguiled premiere in Los Angeles, adding: "I've already been to Australia and saw my mom and it's too far for her to travel but my sister is coming over with all her children. She has six kids. I don't need any big parties; I just need my family around me. If I have my family around me I am happy."

Nicole shared a photo of her birthday cake

The mum-of-four also shared a photo of her balloons and her incredible birthday cake on Facebook, writing: "This is what I woke up to. Nothing makes me happier than being with my family. Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes. Love you all… So happy to be with my family. Nothing makes me happier. Thank you for all the birthday love and birthday wishes. Wow, what a cake!"