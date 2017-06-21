Angelina Jolie visits refugees in Kenya after keeping low profile Angelina Jolie spoke about sexual violence prevention

Angelina Jolie has flown to Kenya to mark World Refugee Day, and visited the International Peace Support Training Centre during training on sexual violence prevention in conflicts. During her time there, the star gave a speech about sexual violence prevention, asking those in uniform to set "an example". The philanthropist also met around 20 teenage girls who live at the Heshima Kenya Safe House after fleeing conflict from other countries.

Angelina dressed for the heat in a beige pant suit with a white shirt while giving her speech. She said: "The role of sexual violence is compounded when it is carried out by someone in uniform who has taken an oath to protect. So it is a responsibility of those who wear uniform to take the lead now by correcting from within, setting an example and stepping forward with new commitments."

The Maleficent actor has kept out of the spotlight over the last few months following her split from Brad Pitt. The former couple, who share six children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – announced their separation in September 2016. Brad opened up about their split for the first time in May, telling GQ: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it."

He added: "I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know - things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again."