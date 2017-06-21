Fans react to the emotional video for Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single - watch here! The video for Bridge Over Troubled Water was released on ITV just before Coronation Street on Wednesday evening

The music video for Simon Cowell’s charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water was released on ITV on Wednesday evening – and it was very emotional. The footage, which was released to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, consisted of a mix of black-and-white footage of artists singing in the studios, and scenes showing victims affected by the tragedy. With a star-studded line up of more than 50 artists – who congregated to Sarn Studios over the weekend to record the song - the video included the likes of Liam Payne, Robbie Williams and Pixie Lott.

If you didn’t get the chance to see it or are in another country you can watch it here: https://t.co/9lmOz7dzzB — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 21, 2017

There were also uplifting moments in the video, which was aired just before Coronation Street at 19:30. Heartwarming gestures from the public, such as the volunteers working tirelessly in community centres and food vans giving out free meals to victims, also featured.

The video resulted in an outpouring of support from fans on Twitter soon after its debut. "The music video is so unbelievably powerful," wrote one, while another said: "The single was beautiful reduced me to tears, well done @SimonCowell for this phenomenal single, congrats u were great xx." A third said: "If it didn’t rip you apart emotionally then you didn’t watch it properly."

I really want to thank everyone at @ITV for giving up their timeslot to show the Artists For Grenfell video. It really is much appreciated. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 21, 2017

Simon, 57, also posted, thanking ITV for allowing the video to air during prime TV time. "I really want to thank everyone at @ITV for giving up their timeslot to show the Artists For Grenfell video. It really is much appreciated," he said.

Simon Cowell organised the charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water

Earlier in the week, The X Factor boss said he was so affected by the harrowing news coverage of the event that he wanted to use his influence to help. Taking to social media, he told his followers: "I am watching footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking. We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight."

Meanwhile, Simon has also revealed that he has donated £100,000 of his own money to the Grenfell charity. He told The Mirror: "I felt how everyone felt when they saw the news. I was angry, upset, thinking what the hell do you do?"