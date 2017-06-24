Jamie Oliver and wife Jools share wedding day photos on their 17th anniversary – see the snaps! The famous chef and his wife look head over heels in love in the pictures

Love is in the air for chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools this weekend! The happy couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary together on Saturday, with both Jamie and Jools sharing loving photos on their Instagram pages. The pictures show the famous couple on their wedding day outside All Saints Church in Rickling Green, Essex on 24 June 2000. In Jools’ snap, the chef can be seen kissing his smiling bride tenderly on the forehead. Jamie posted a photo of the pair inside the church on their wedding day. Jools looks radiant in her white gown and long flowing veil as she holds her new husband’s hand.

17 years 💘 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Mum-of-five Jools shared her personal photo on Saturday morning with the caption: “17 years” and a heart and arrow emoji. Her followers loved the picture, with many congratulating the couple on their special day. One fan wrote: “So Sweet! Happy Anniversary to you both!” while another follower said: “Beautiful then, beautiful now...congratulations guys.” A third fan told Jools: “Congratulations and happy anniversary, 17 years, how wonderful.” There were more compliments for the pair, as one fan said: “So lovely to see a real couple who adore each other. Here's to the next 17 years x.”

Jamie wrote a longer message with his photograph. He said: “Happy 17th wedding anniversary to my darling wife @joolsoliver thank you for everything you are the best!!! Love you babe Jx5x go look in the bread bin there a present for you.” We wonder what the star’s gift is to his wife! Jamie’s followers were desperate to find out too, with one fan saying: “In the bread bin?? Hope it's good,” and another asked: “What is in the bread bin?!”

Happy 17 th wedding anniversary to my darling wife @joolsoliver thank you for everything you are the best !!! love you babe Jx5x go look in the bread bin there a present for you 👍😎🥜 A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

Earlier in the morning Jamie had posted a snap of a delicious-looking breakfast, with the caption: “Happy Saturday. How do you like your eggs in the morning? I'm cooking up some eggy crumpets with smoked bacon for the family this morning using my recipe on JO.com.” Looks like the pair had a lovely start to their anniversary tucking into Jamie’s tasty breakfast.

Jamie and Jools have been together for over 20 years and have five children. Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy Bear, six, and River Rocket, ten months. Back in March, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were childhood sweethearts. Jools wrote: “When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver.”