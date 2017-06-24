Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower single tops UK music charts - watch it here! The charity single sold 170,000 copies in under 48 hours

Simon Cowell’s charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for the Grenfell Tower fire survivors has topped the UK charts, just two days after its release. The X Factor boss produced the song with recordings from over 50 top singers to help victims of the tragedy. Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Robbie Williams and Pixie Lott were just a few famous names involved in the single, which sold 120,000 in the first day and 170,000 copies in under 48 hours. According to the BBC, the Simon and Garfunkel cover saw the biggest first day sales of any single this decade, pushing chart topper Despacito off the top spot.

If you didn’t get the chance to see it or are in another country you can watch it here: https://t.co/9lmOz7dzzB — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) 21 June 2017

On his twitter page, Simon continues to drum up support for the charity single, asking people to donate. He wrote: “As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating https://artistsforgrenfell.com/." Simon’s emotional single consists of a mix of black-and-white footage of artists singing in the studios, and scenes showing victims affected by the tragedy. Stars had congregated at Sarn Studios in London’s Notting Hill after the fire to record the song. Heart-warming gestures from the public, such as the volunteers working tirelessly in community centres and food vans giving out free meals to victims, also featured.

Earlier in the week, the X Factor boss said he was so affected by the harrowing news coverage of the event that he wanted to use his influence to help. Taking to social media, he told his followers: "I am watching footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heart-breaking. We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight." Meanwhile, Simon has also revealed that he has donated £100,000 of his own money to the Grenfell charity. He told The Mirror: "I felt how everyone felt when they saw the news. I was angry, upset, thinking what the hell do you do?"

On Monday, a star-studded West End concert, Songs and Solidarity, is set to take place to raise more money for the Grenfell charity. Among the line-up is comedian Jason Manford, Dame Judi Dench and Noma Dumezweni from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. Also in the mix are stars from popular shows including Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Dreamgirls. The show will take place at Trafalgar Studios in London on 25 June.