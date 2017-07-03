American actress Stevie Ryan dies aged 33 The actress was found in her home on Saturday

Stevie Ryan, an actress famous for releasing viral videos which parody celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Amy Winehouse as well as creating comedic characters such as Little Loca and Sceney Sceneable, has died in her home aged 33. According to one newspaper her death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Coroner's Office as death by suicide.

The American actress passed away only a day after sharing her grief over her grandfather’s recent passing to her Twitter. "The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you every day, forever. I love you my Pa." she wrote alongside a picture of her late grandfather with the words "I'm definitely his granddaughter" and "Rest in Persebu my heart" written across it.

Stevie, who composed her own videos which she then shared with her dedicated fan base and who as a result of her success earned a comedy sketch TV series on VH1 called Stevie TV, has spoken before in an interview with Culture Brats about the level of hate received for her videos.

"I put it on YouTube and before I knew it, there were people leaving me comments like, 'You're ugly and stupid and dumb!'

"I didn't realise what the Internet was yet, that it was just full of hate."

Tributes have been pouring in for the talented comedian with many fans taking to Twitter to express their grief. "Um. Words can't express how much it's gonna suck not seeing @StevieRyan being her hilarious self on here. She's truly going to be missed.💔🖤💔" wrote one user. While another wrote "Wow my hearts hurts hearing about @StevieRyan Rest In Peace, beautiful 💔".