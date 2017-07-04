Emma Bunton gives us ultimate family goals in fun video with her sons – take a look The former Spice Girl’s sons have certainly inherited their mum’s talents for dancing

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones proved that they are down with the kids in a fun video posted on the former Spice Girl’s Instagram account on Tuesday. In the black-and-white footage, Emma, Jade and their two children, nine-year-old Beau and Tate, six, enjoy a family dance off. Emma’s youngest son looks particularly thrilled having given himself a colourful pair of computer-animated glasses to wear. Captioning the post, the Heart Breakfast DJ wrote: "#lovemyboys#coolerthanme #goodtimes." Fans were thrilled to see the family in action, with one writing: "Love it!," while another said: "Fab family."

#lovemyboys #coolerthanme #goodtimes A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

Emma and Jade enjoyed a family dance off with their sons

Emma, clearly a doting mum, has previously opened up to MailOnline about her desire to expand her family with her Jade.

"I've always been very maternal and I love being around children. I think if I'm lucky enough that would be something wonderful.

"I'm always broody. I love every stage really. And obviously now I've got a nine-year-old and a five-year-old, they're going through different things. The whole thing about the smell of a baby, holding a newborn. Oh my goodness, there's nothing quite like it. And their skin is so delicate and soft and gorgeous. It's a very, very special time,” she said.

Gorgeous day with my boys! 🌞🦆❤ A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on May 1, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Jade enjoying quality time with his boys

Meanwhile last month, Emma welcomed her good friend Geri Horner to work at Heart FM to chat about her new single ‘Angels in Chains.'

While chatting to Emma and her co-presenter Jamie Theakston on air, Geri revealed just how close she has remained to her former bandmate – and how she chose to deliver her baby boy Monty on the same day she was born – 21 January.

"It's so cute! I was gushing over Em, because she has such a beautiful personality and Monty was born on the same day!" Geri told viewers.

Adding, she said: "I just want to confess that in the end I had to have a C-section and they gave me a choice of two days. I had a think, and I thought, do you know what? I'm going to pick Emma's birthday." Emma then shared her delight, telling her friend: "I was very happy about it of course!"