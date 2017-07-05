Judy Murray shames adult who fought with young fan over Jack Sock's towel after player threw it into crowds The 24-year-old American threw his towel into the crowds after playing on day two of Wimbledon

Judy Murray has called out a grown-up man who wrestled with a young fan at Wimbledon over Jack Sock's towel, after the player threw it into the crowds at the end of his match. Andy Murray's mum has shared a video of the moment on Twitter, showing the adult and the child fighting over who can keep the coveted £30 towel. The pair struggled for a bit before the young boy conceded. Judy tweeted: "If ur the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed......"

Tennis star Jack has also launched a public plea to track down the young fan. After seeing the footage from his match with Chile's Christian Garin, Jack tweeted: "If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands...tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one." The 24-year-old's post was met with praise from fans, with several commenting on his kind gesture. "Jack Sock is such a lovely bloke. And generally always smiles. Win or lose. What a credit Jack in thinking of the fans," one Twitter follower wrote. "Brilliant gesture Jack. Hope the power of social media comes good," wrote another.

Jerk old man stealing a thrown towel of Jack Sock's from a kid after R1 match at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9THaBBBOwQ — Mark Schultz (@risendevil) July 4, 2017

The tennis world rallied around Jack, with representatives from the US Open and Australian Open also offering to send towels to the young fan. Replying to Jack's tweet, a post from the US Open read: "If you find out, we'd like to send him a #USOpen towel. @AustralianOpen, @rolandgarros, maybe send one of yours as well for a Slam sweep?" A tweet from the Australian Open read: "No sweat! Happy to chip in an #AusOpen towel."

A commemorative men's championship towel costs £30 from the official Wimbledon online shop. The description reads: "Recognised the world over the Wimbledon brand is synonymous with heritage and tradition. These are the same towels used on court by the players, making them an ideal choice for a fan."