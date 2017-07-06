George and Amal Clooney enjoy first family trip to Italy with newborn twins The family touched down at an airport in Milan on Monday

The Clooney twins are on the move! Nearly a month after their birth in London, Ella and Alexander Clooney jetted off to Italy with their parents George and Amal. The family-of-four was spotted touching down at an airport in Milan on Monday, 3 July. The Oscar winner and the human rights lawyer, who tied the knot in Venice back in 2014 and own a villa in Lake Como, each carried one of their newborns in a white bassinet as they disembarked their private plane.

George and Amal (pictured ahead of their 2014 nuptials in Venice) traveled to Italy with their twins Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

In photos published by TMZ, the doting parents were dressed casual for the trip with both George and Amal sporting blue jeans, while the new mom wore a simple white T-shirt and George a navy polo. The outing marks the first time that the couple has been seen in public with their bundles of joy.

George, 56, and Amal, 39, welcomed their twins on 6 June. A rep for the actor confirmed the news to HELLO! at the time with a statement that read: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

The couple welcomed their son and daughter on 6 June, 2017 Photo: Barry King/Getty Images

The pair's pal, Rande Gerber, previously revealed that the couple's children are a blend of George and Amal. Cindy Crawford’s husband told Entertainment Tonight, "The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!” Discussing his friend and Casamigos co-founder, Rande shared, "[George is] so happy now with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal."