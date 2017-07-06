Grotbags the witch star Carol Lee Scott dies aged 74 The actress appeared in kids' TV shows, including Rod Hull's Emu's World

Carol Lee Scott, best known as Grotbags the witch, has passed away at the age of 74. Her family confirmed the sad news of her death on social media, with her niece Gina Mear writing on Twitter that Carol has "lost her brave fight against cancer". She wrote: "To many of you she was Grotbags – a legend. To me she was just aunty Carol. I shall miss her hugely, rest in peace Carol."

My dear aunty Carol passed away yesterday, RIP #Grotbags, I will miss you 😢 pic.twitter.com/UORQ2MJjkd — Gina Mear (@ggeenie) 5 July 2017

Carol found fame starring in a number of children's TV shows in the 1980s and early 1990s, including Rod Hull's Emu's World. After 19 years working as a Pontins Blue Coat, she started collaborating with Rod, and together they created the character of Grotbags during a summer season in Cleethorpes. The pair remained good friends until his death in 1999.

Grotbags, a pantomime witch with a bright green face and wig, first appeared on Emu's World before going on to get her own show, which ran on ITV for three series between 1991 and 1993, with each episode following the antics of the witch and her minions at the Gloomy Fortress.

Grotbags first featured on the hit children's show Emu's World

Carol's death has prompted an outpouring of nostalgic tributes from fans. Among those fondly remembering the actress was comedian Rufus Hound, who described her an "an icon for folk of my generation". Rod Hull's son Toby tweeted: "Sending our thoughts to the family of Carol Lee Scott, what great memories we have of her. Xx."