Drake Bell has been left heartbroken following the death of his ex-girlfriend Stevie Ryan. The Drake & Josh star took to Twitter on Monday to share his sorrow following the news that Stevie had taken her own life on Saturday. Drake, 31, shared a throwback photo showing him and Stevie together. Alongside the image he wrote: "No no no!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!" Just a few hours later, the actor admitted that Stevie's death was "too much". He added: "My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…"

No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) 3 July 2017

Stevie was best known for her viral videos parodying celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Amy Winehouse, as well as creating comedic characters such as Little Loca and Sceney Sceneable. She passed away at her home on Saturday, aged just 33. The cause of her death has been listed as suicide by hanging.

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you...https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) 3 July 2017

Her passing came just one day after she posted a tribute to her grandfather, who died earlier in the week. "The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams," she told fans. "I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa."

Tributes have been pouring in for the talented comedian with many fans taking to Twitter to express their grief. "Um. Words can't express how much it's gonna suck not seeing @StevieRyan being her hilarious self on here. She's truly going to be missed.💔🖤💔" wrote one user. While another wrote "Wow my hearts hurts hearing about @StevieRyan Rest In Peace, beautiful 💔".