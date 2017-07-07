Loading the player...

Jack Sock returns Wimbledon towel to young fan after it was snatched from him The 24-year-old American threw his towel into the crowds after playing on day two of Wimbledon

Jack Sock has found the young fan whose Wimbledon towel was snatched from him by a grown-up man. The pair had been watching the 24-year-old American tennis star on day two of the tournament when they fought over Jack's towel after the player threw it into the crowds. The young fan attempted to catch the coveted towel, but a grown-up man seated in front of him wrestled him for it. Jack's agent Mary Jane Orman has said: "The boy messaged Jack directly on Instagram and is from Ireland. He has gone home now but Jack invited him to his matches and said he will send him a towel."

After the scuffle, Jack had launched a public appeal to try and find the young boy. He tweeted: ""If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands... tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one." Meanwhile, Judy Murray shamed the adult who fought with the youngster, tweeting: "If ur the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed......"

Jack Sock has sent a towel to the young fan

The tennis world rallied around Jack, with representatives from the US Open and Australian Open also offering to send towels to the young boy. Replying to Jack's tweet, a post from the US Open read: "If you find out, we'd like to send him a #USOpen towel. @AustralianOpen, @rolandgarros, maybe send one of yours as well for a Slam sweep?" A tweet from the Australian Open read: "No sweat! Happy to chip in an #AusOpen towel."

The American star also invited the fan to his future matches

A commemorative men's championship towel costs £30 from the official Wimbledon online shop. The description reads: "Recognised the world over the Wimbledon brand is synonymous with heritage and tradition. These are the same towels used on court by the players, making them an ideal choice for a fan."

