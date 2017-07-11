Rebecca Adlington opens up about split from Harry Needs The former couple are parents to two-year-old daughter Summer

It's been just over a year since Rebecca Adlington and Harry Needs announced the end of their 18-month marriage. And this week the former Olympic swimmer reflected on her split from Harry, the father of her two-year-old daughter Summer, in an interview with the Radio Times. "He was younger than me, he saw Beijing and he really idolised me," Rebecca, 28, said of 25-year-old Harry. "We were dating for a long time and Harry had to step back and say, 'I have to figure out whether I like you or whether I like you because of everything you've achieved.' He wanted to make sure he was with me for the right reasons."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Rebecca Adlington and Harry Needs split in March 2016, after 18 months of marriage

The gold medal winner also spoke about the difficulties of dealing with a separation in the public eye. "Your heart is broken any way," she said. "It baffles me that someone thinks they can comment on someone's life they know nothing about."

STORY: Harry Needs thanks ex Rebecca Adlington for being a 'stupendous mother' in sweet birthday message

Rebecca and fellow swimmer Harry married in Leek, Staffordshire in August 2014, and they welcomed their baby girl in June 2015. In March the following year, the couple released a joint statement confirming their decision to end their marriage. It read: "It's after much thought and sadness that we confirm our separation. It is on amicable terms and we still remain close friends. We move forward with respect for one another and our focus and commitment is on parenting our gorgeous daughter Summer. This will be our only comment on this private matter. Becky and Harry."

The couple are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Summer

STORY: Rebecca Adlington opens up about life post-split: 'Harry and I are still best friends'

Despite their split, the pair remain on very good terms. "It's not like we're not talking, because we are – we talk all the time," Rebecca told the Irish Mirror one month later. "We are both just working hard on trying to be good parents, and our total focus is on our daughter."