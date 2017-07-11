Blac Chyna granted temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna appeared in court to obtain the restraining order

Blac Chyna has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, after he posted several explicit images of her on social media without her permission. The mother-of-two appeared in court on Monday with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who confirmed that they were granted everything in their petition. Lisa said: "As we have said all along, revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse. It is also a crime in California and 38 other states."

READ: Dream Kardashian smiles big for aunts Khloe and Kylie Jenner

Blac has a restraining order against Rob

Blac spoke about the incident in an interview with Good Morning America, saying: "I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like, 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed."

The pair share a daughter, Dream Renee

Lisa already released a statement which read: "Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses… It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."

READ: Could Rob Kardashian face jail time over explicit Blac Chyna photos?

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian has hired Robert Shapiro as an attorney, who released a statement on behalf of Rob which read: "I, personally, on Mr. Kardahsian's behalf apologised and offered our regrets as to what happened in the past couple of days. Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only, whatever is in the best interest of the child."