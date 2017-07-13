Ariana Grande voted first ever honorary citizen of Manchester The One Last Time singer said she was "moved" by the news

Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester due to her response to the terrorist attack at the Manchester arena in May. The 23-year-old, who returned to Manchester less than a fortnight after the horrific attack for the follow-up charity concert One Love Manchester, said that she was "moved" by the honour.

Ariana said she was "moved" after being made an honorary citizen

Sharing a screenshot of the news on her Instagram account, the One Last Time singer wrote: "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you." Her fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Manchester will always love you Ariana. I for one couldn't be happier to call you a fellow Mancunian," while another added: "Thank you for everything. Thank you for being the best idol I could ever ask for. You have a heart made of gold and I love you."

Ariana arranged the One Love Manchester concert in response to the attack

Speaking about the honour, Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said: "But no - instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform. In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that's why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester." Ariana recently paid tribute to the youngest person who was killed in the attack, Saffie Roussos. Taking to Twitter to remember the little girl on what would have been her ninth birthday, she wrote: "Saffie, we're (thinking) of you baby."