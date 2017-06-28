Ariana Grande looks unrecognisable in cute throwback photo of her as a baby The One Last Time singer posted the sweet photo the day after her 24th birthday

Ariana Grande was one cute baby! The One Last Time singer celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday, and thanked fans for their well wishes by posting an adorable throwback photo of her as a little girl besides a recent picture of her. Ariana is sporting a vibrant yellow jumper in both of the photos in the image, which she captioned: "Thank you thank you thank you for the birthday wishes ily." Ariana’s followers were delighted by cute throwback post, with one writing: "Your soo cute ily soo much," while another said: "A beautiful person with a beautiful soul. My daughter adores you." A third added: "You are very very sweet."

Ariana celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday

On Monday, Ariana’s boyfriend Mac Miller shared a sweet black-and-white picture of the couple to mark her birthday, in which he credited her "pure soul". He wrote: "Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be 'so well' but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures."

Mac Miller posted a sweet birthday message to his girlfriend on Instagram

Following the events of the Manchester attack, Ariana wrapped up the European leg of her tour last week. She took to social media to thank fans for their support, positive energy and for "wiping her tears away". The singer said: "At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here."

Ariana is set to recieve honorary an citizenship of Manchester

The singer is also set to receive an honorary citizenship of Manchester in recognition of her One Love Manchester concert, which she organised to help raise money for the victims of the bomb attack at her Manchester Arena gig.

As well as organising and performing at the One Love Manchester concert, Ariana has re-released her track One Last Time in aid of the terror victims. It has since risen to number two in the music charts, racking up 2.9million streams and 61,000 downloads. Proceeds from the sales will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the council in partnership with the Red Cross to help grieving families and survivors of the attack.