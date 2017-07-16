David Beckham shares family holiday snaps from LA – see the photos! The famous family are having a blast visiting their old home city

The Beckhams are enjoying a summer holiday in their old home city of Los Angeles! The famous family took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of their sunny break and it looks like they are having a wonderful time. Dad David shared an adorable picture on his Instagram stories of daughter Harper having a manicure and pedicure. David captioned the snap: “So cute”. Harper’s little nails looked sweet in pretty pink with tiny palm tree pictures on each nail.

Cruz and Romeo Beckham also shared photos of their summer holiday. In the sunny snaps, the boys can be seen playing in a swimming pool with a friend. David also treated the boys to a trip to watch his old football team LA Galaxy play. Both Cruz and Romeo posted pictures of themselves meeting players at the match. In another snap, David showed a photo of a palm-tree lined road and wrote “Home” with an arrow pointing ahead. The star certainly seems to be enjoying the chilled out Californian lifestyle – on Friday photos on the Mail Online showed the star leaving a SoulCycle spinning class in LA.

Boys will be boys @fxnisted_ @romeobeckham 😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Meanwhile, more Beckham news broke in the UK Sunday, with reports revealing David’s sister Joanne is pregnant. The 32-year-old former hairdresser is reportedly expecting a baby with ex-Big Brother star Kris Donnelly and the Beckham family are said to be delighted. A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Joanne and Kris are over the moon. Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David’s kids are excited about having a new cousin, especially Harper.”

It is unclear if mum Victoria Beckham is currently on holiday with the rest of the family in LA. On Tuesday, the fashion designer showed her fans on social media just how thoughtful her husband David is. Posting a photo on Instagram stories, the former Spice Girl captured a gift sent to her work – which consisted of a bottle of her favourite Sassicia wine. David had the wine presented in a wooden hamper, complete with a handwritten note, which said: "Hope it’s not been a tough one ladies, enjoy, Love David xx."

David and Victoria’s other son Brooklyn looks to be enjoying his own travels at present, rather than holidaying with the family in America. On Saturday the budding photographer posted a picture his Instagram of a gondola ride in Venice, Italy.