David Beckham adds another sweet tattoo to his growing collection - see it here The retired footballer has a growing collection of tattoos dedicated to his loved ones

David Beckham has paid another sweet tribute to his children by adding a new tattoo to his growing collection. After paying a visit to Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles on Monday, the father-of-four took to his Instagram page to share a post, showing off his 'Dadda' inking etched on his upper-neck. David, who has more than 40 tattoos, already has artwork dedicated to his wife Victoria and their four children: Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper.

David Beckham has revealed his new 'Dadda' tattoo

The 42-year-old has his wife's name inked onto his right hand, above the words 'My love'. David has also sweetly paid tribute to his only daughter Harper, by having her name and the words 'Pretty Lady' etched onto his neck in honour of her fourth birthday. He has his first one done in 1999 after the birth of his oldest son.

Brooklyn recently followed in his footsteps, by having a design of a Native American tattooed onto his arm, done by celebrity artist Mark. David has the same tattoo inked on his torso. The former footballer regularly turns to Mark for his tattoo sessions. He has previously admitted he finds it "nice to sit and listen to Mark's conversation" when sat for hours being inked. The sporting star previously admitted that his favourite tattoos are those that pay tribute to his loving wife and children.

One of his more notable and impressive designs is one of three cherubs that represent his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. In his autobiography, David opened up about his design choices. He said: "Mine are all about the people in my life, my wife and sons, who I want with me always. When you see me, you see the tattoos. You see an expression of how I feel about Victoria and the boys. They're part of me."