Brad Pitt appears onstage with Frank Ocean at FYF Fest Brad Pitt has previously revealed that he is a huge fan of Frank Ocean

Brad Pitt brought down the house after appearing onstage with Frank Ocean at the FYF Fest on Saturday in L.A. The Fight Club actor, who was projected onto the big screen while sat offstage, has previously spoken about his love for the singer's music, and revealed that he listened to Frank regularly following his split from Angelina Jolie back in 2016.

Frank performed a cover medley of Stevie Wonder's Never Can Say Goodbye and Close to You for the show, and fans at the festival were quick to share photos and videos of the moment, with one tweeting: "Just saw #frankocean and #bradPitt in one sitting, less than 10 feet from me. I can die happy now. #MicDrop," while another added: "If you, like I, have longed for a video of Frank Ocean serenading Brad Pitt with a Stevie Wonder song - long no more #frankocean #bradpitt #fyf."

Amazing #frankocean #bradpitt A post shared by Bryan Anthony Angel (@bangel15) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Brad previously opened up about listening to Frank in an interview with GQ. At the time, he said: "I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one." Frank then returned the favour by wearing a T-shirt with Brad's face on it at the Parklife Festival in Manchester a month later.

Brad was spotted listening to Frank offstage

The star opened up about his divorce from Angelina in the same interview, saying: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it… I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it's not done with any kind of delicacy or insight – it's done to sell."