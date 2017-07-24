Stars pay tribute to Home Alone dad John Heard John Heard was famous for playing Peter McCallister in Home Alone

The world was saddened to hear the news of Home Alone actor John Heard's death. His co-star Daniel Stern, who played 'Wet Bandit' Marv Merchants in the classic childhood films, took to his Twitter page pay a touching tribute to John, best known for his role as dad Peter McCallister. In a lengthy open letter, Daniel revealed how the pair knew each other for several years long before starring together in Home Alone and even described himself as John's "kid brother".

He wrote: "Nothing was more intense than John's performance in life. He lived it hard, fast, and fearlessly. He was a romantic and a raconteur." He added: "He was as loyal and generous as they come. He was a friend and brother and a legend in his time. RIP John." Other stars to pay tribute included the likes of Elijah Wood and Jeff Bridges, who tweeted: "John Heard- what a wonderful actor. We were in the movie Cutter’s Way together & I got to experience his artistry and dedication first hand. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. We miss & love you, John."

Here's what the Home Alone kids look like now

According to TMZ, John was found dead in a hotel by the maid service. Police were reportedly called to the hotel but the actor was pronounced dead. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but it is not considered suspicious. John's rep has said that the star underwent ‘minor back surgery’ on Wednesday and he was recovering at the hotel. John's death is a huge loss to the acting world, who knew him for his roles in hit films such as Big and Gladiator, as well as TV parts on The Sopranos and Miami Vice. He was best known for playing Peter McCallister in the Home Alone films, which was a hugely popular movie series worldwide.