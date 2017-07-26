Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon Margo Chase dies in plane crash Margo Chase, who created Buffy the Vampire Slayer's iconic logo, has died aged 59

Margo Chase, a graphic designer who created the famous logos for TV shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, has died in a plane crash. She was 59. Margo was an experienced flyer and aerobatic pilot, and had been practising a sequence when something went tragically wrong and her aircraft crashed.

In memoriam: Stars we've lost in 2017

In a statement on the International Aerobatic Club's website, the group's President, Mike Heuer, wrote: "It is with much heartache and regret that I inform you that Margo Chase lost her life late yesterday afternoon in an accident at Apple Valley, California. She was practicing an Unlimited sequence in her Panzl at the time. We do not know the cause and will not speculate out of respect."

Margo was killed in a plane crash

He added: "Margo was one of the most skilled, talented, and dedicated people I have ever met in my life… She was bright, intelligent, and simply fun to be with. She thoroughly enjoyed flying, our sport, and our history, traditions, and people. We are devastated by this news. My heart goes out to Patrick Dugan, her husband, and Tim Just, who were both there in Apple Valley with her; and her many friends, family, and colleagues."

Margo was the founder of the Chase Design group, who released their own statement about her death using the iconic font from Buffy. The statement read: "The Chase Design Group family is mourning the loss of our founder and CCO… She was a brilliant mind, an important members of the design community, and a tremendous inspiration and mentor to so many of us. We have been so lucky to work alongside her, realising her vision for this company and we will continue to carry that vision forward in her honour."