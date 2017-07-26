Loading the player...

Following on from the sad news that Louise and Jamie Redknapp have split after 19 years of marriage, HELLO! is taking a look back at their red carpet romance moments. In the video above, we review their finest red carpet appearances from their 2004 outing at the Pride of Britain Awards to Jamie supporting Louise in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Jamie, a retired premier league footballer and Sky Sports pundit and Louise, a former member of R&B group, Eternal, married in 1998 in a low-key ceremony in Bermuda. The couple share two children, 12 year old Charley and Beau, eight. Television audiences best know Louise for her appearance on Strictly last year, where she placed second.

Louise and Jamie have split

Her appearance on the show and in the subsequent tour reportedly put a lot of strain on the marriage, with Louise having spent seven months on the road. The split was confirmed by Strictly professional Karen Clifton, who told The Sun: "She's a gorgeous woman and he's a lovely man, and I just feel really bad that they've separated."

The pair have been married for 19 years

Karen's comments come just one month after Louise played down rumours their relationship was in trouble. Speaking on ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage, she told the Mirror: "It was surreal. Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner in Zuma, and we were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble. We're great – don't worry about us! Everything is fine."

The couples' relationship was previously considered to be one of the most solid in showbiz. In an interview with The Express back in 2015, Louise put their successful marriage down to regular screaming matches. "I don't know a married couple who don't argue. I love a good shout and scream every now and again."