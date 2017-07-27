Reese Witherspoon opens up about raising her teenage daughter, Ava Reese Witherspoon's eldest child, Ava, will turn 18 in September

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about her relationship with her daughter, Ava Phillippe, who will turn 18 in September. Speaking to ET about her first child growing up, the Legally Blonde actress said: "It's so weird. I can't believe she's 18. But she's great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it's great."

She also spoke about her two sons, 13-year-old Deacon and Tennessee, four, and how she'd be happy for them to watch her films. "I mean all of them are a labour of love and effort that you put into them," she said. "So I'm very proud of the fact that I've worked a lot in my life. Actually my very first premiere ever in my entire life was in this building, so it was so funny, when I was 14 years old."

The star regularly opens up about motherhood, and spoke about raising her children in a previous interview with the outlet. She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

Reese recently took a beach break with her husband, Jim Toth, and her three children. During their trip, she posted a snap of her three children together while paddling in the sea, writing: "Nights like these… #VacationVibes #MyHeart #PostcardsFromAfar." She also took Deacon on a mother-son wilderness holiday in Canada, where the pair went hiking and river kayaking.

