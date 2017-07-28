Natalie Imbruglia confirms new romance with Matt Field The star shared a sweet selfie of the couple on Instagram

Natalie Imbruglia appears to have confirmed her new romance with photographer Matt Field in an Instagram post shared with fans on Friday. The striking 42-year-old uploaded a sweet selfie showing the couple together, and simply captioned it with a love heart emoji. The image was taken as the pair holidayed together in Panarea, a small island to the north of Sicily, and fans were quick to offer their congratulations to the happy couple. "Could you two be any more perfect for each other! Magic," wrote one, while another remarked: "You look happy Natalie, wish u all the best." A third added: "What a beautiful couple."

Natalie Imbruglia has seemingly confirmed her romance with Matt Field

It's not known exactly when Natalie and Matt started dating. In May, Matt shared a photo of the star up on stage during her performance at Union Chapel in London, and wrote: "Well done @natalie_imbruglia, that was nothing short of sensational. I felt overwhelmed. So proud of you. Love you." Natalie later replied to his post in the comments section, writing: "Awww… Thank you! Love you."

Prior to her romance with Matt, Natalie – who lives in London and has been a naturalised British citizen since 2013 – dated Ryan Bienefelt. She was previously married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns. The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2003 in a beach ceremony in Queensland, but announced their split in January 2008, stating that they loved too far apart; Natalie lived mainly in England, while Daniel was based in Newcastle, Australia.

The star was previously married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns

Since their split, notoriously private Natalie has been linked to a number of famous men. Last year, she finally set the record straight on some of her reported romances with the likes of Robbie Williams, Harry Styles and even Prince Harry. Speaking to Red magazine, she said of former Take That star Robbie, "No, never happened." Asked about One Direction star Harry, she stated, "No." And when asked about the Prince, to whom she was linked in 2009 following his split from Chelsy Davy, she answered: "No. I know him. But no."