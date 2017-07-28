Exclusive! Chris Butland-Steed talks 'fantastic' mini-moon with husband, Tony Read about Gogglebox star Chris Butleed-Steed and his husband Tony's amazing mini-moon!

Gogglebox star Chris Butland-Steed has opened up about his beautiful mini-moon with his husband, Tony. The pair, who tied the knot earlier this month, revealed that they took a trip to Italy for their romantic break. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the holiday, Chris said: "Our mini-moon was fantastic! We had the rest that we needed after our big day, but managed to combine it with some sight-seeing and drinking in of Italian culture."

Chris opened up about his stunning mini-moon with husband, Tony

Chris described their trip with "long lie-ins, lazing by the pool and romantic strolls through the streets," but the mini-moon wasn't without its fair share of drama! The Gogglebox star revealed that they accidentally left their bags on a coach, and had to chase after it in a taxi. After realising their mistake, Chris said: "We started running across the road shouting 'taxi' and [the taxi driver] told us not to worry… We jumped in, uttered those immortal words, 'Follow that coach!', and were whizzed through the back streets of Sorrento at top speed, finally arriving at our destination. The last passengers were getting off, so I ran across and spoke with the driver, jumped on and hurried down to the back of the coach where we'd been sitting. To my huge relief, both our bags were still in place above the seats we'd been sitting in!"

The pair are planning on taking their main honeymoon in New Zealand next year

The couple also accidentally booked a speed boat instead of a "romantic sunset cruise," an experience that terrified Tony! "The wind was up so it was choppy so the waves were constantly bashing over the bow soaking me and the four others who were clinging on to the front of the boat - it was a wild and exciting roller-coaster ride and I absolutely loved it… However, Tony, bless him, spent two hours inside the covered area sitting on the edge of the seat clinging on to the cushion so tight the whites of his knuckles were showing! He was absolutely terrified!"

Chris and Tony tied the knot earlier this month

Speaking about their first few weeks as a married couple, Chris concluded: "We're both still on a high from the wedding, especially Tony, being the more emotional one of the two of us… It feels like we've started a new chapter of our lives. We feel even more secure now we've made the commitment to each other."