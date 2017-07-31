Anthony Scaramucci's wife filed for divorce two weeks before giving birth Mr Scaramucci was recently appointed White House Communications Director

Anthony Scaramucci's wife Deidre filed for divorce when she was nine months pregnant with the couple's second child, it has been revealed. According to Page Six, Deidre filed her divorce papers on 6 July in Long Island, New York when she was heavily pregnant with son James. She welcomed her baby boy on Monday 24 July, while Anthony was attending a Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia with President Donald Trump. According to the New York Daily News, Anthony sent his wife a text following the birth, which read: "Congratulations, I'll pray for our child." The insider added: "She's mad. They aren't really speaking right now. The pain runs deep."

As associate of Anthony's defended him, however, saying that the baby had arrived early. "There was discussion between him, her and the divorce attorneys about Anthony going to the hospital and unfortunately the delivery was sudden," the source stated.

Deidre's lawyer, Jill Stone, confirmed the divorce to the newpaper, but dismissed rumours that Anthony's "naked ambition" and desire to be a fixture in Donald Trump's administration drove a wedge between the couple. "Whoever decided to state that that was the cause, that has nothing to do with her filing for divorce," she said, declining to get into specifics. "It's a private matter. She's focusing on the children. She really doesn't have a comment at this time. She's not going to turn this into a circus."

Anthony – who was appointed White House Communications Director on 21 July - has since taken to Twitter to respond to news of his divorce. "Leave civilians out of this," he wrote on Friday. "I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more." The following day he stated that his family "does not need to be drawn into this", adding that he would not be making further comments about the divorce.

Anthony, 53, and Deidre have been married for three years and are also parents to son Nicholas, who was born in early 2014. Anthony's spokesperson said that the couple had separated "five or six months ago".