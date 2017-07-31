Blake Lively talks secret to happy marriage with Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively talks her relationship with husband, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has opened up about her relationship with husband Ryan Reynolds, and revealed how the pair have such a happy marriage. Speaking to Glamour magazine, the former Gossip Girl star said: "In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did – what should I do?' Whereas with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend."

Blake continued to say that the pair, who wed in 2012, are best friends as well as husband and wife, adding: "I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' He does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy." Ryan has also previously praised the actress, telling Humans of New York: "She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."

The pair share two daughters, James and Ines, and Blake recently opened up about them during Variety's Power of Women event. She said: "I would do anything to protect them. I would literally die for them without a moment's thought. I mean if you think of what you would do for your child, I don't think there's anything you wouldn't ask yourself."