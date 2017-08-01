Gary Barlow's daughter Emily takes stunning photo of her dad The talented teenager certainly has an eye for photography

Gary Barlow is one proud dad! The Take That singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a beautifully lit black-and-white self-portrait, which was taken by none other than his teenage daughter, Emily. At just 15-years-old, Emily has proved herself to be quite the artistic photographer, and fans of her famous dad were quick to let her know.

STORY: Gary Barlow shares stunning photo of daughter Daisy on her birthday

Photographer and lighting director Emily Barlow ! A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

The stunning black-and-white photograph was taken by 15-year-old Emily Barlow

The picture, which was captioned: "Photographer and lighting director Emily Barlow!," received an outpour of praise, with one follower writing: "She's got talent," while another noted: "Lovely picture, very talented young lady Emily, but Gary is a photogenic man and that picture is amazing." A third commented: "Beautiful shot. She's got a possible future there! X"

The Barlow clan

Emily is the daughter of Gary and his wife of 17 years, Dawn. They are also the proud parents to older son Daniel, born in 2000, and eight-year-old Daisy. In 2012, Gary and Dawn sadly lost their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy who was delivered stillborn.

Gary, who normally keeps his children out of the spotlight, shared a rare family photo to mark Father's Day back in June. The happy black-and-white photo showed the entire Barlow clan posing for a selfie in the sunshine, and proved to be a massive hit with fans, with one branding them: "A beautiful family."

Emily joined her dad at the glitzy Oliver Awards in London

Earlier in the year, Emily featured once again on her dad's Instagram account when she accompanied both her parents to the Oliver Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. "My gorgeous grown up Emily and my lovely wife Dawn #OlivierAwards," the proud singer wrote besides a photo from the night.

Gary and Dawn got married back in 2000 and first met when Dawn worked as a backing dancer on Take That's 1995 Nobody Else tour. The singer recently revealed his plans to renew his wedding vows to Dawn. While filming a question and answer segment on An Evening with Take That for ITV, he told the studio audience: "I'd like to renew my wedding vows with my amazing wife. That's ¬definitely on the agenda."