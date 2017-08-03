Olly Murs shares Twitter photo as he is 'finally reunited with twin' The Troublemaker singer has been feuding with his twin brother Ben for eight years

Olly Murs has been reunited with his twin – sort of. The Troublemaker singer has posted a photo on Twitter, showing the moment he came face to face with his 'twin'. Standing alongside a waxwork figure of himself at the Lytham Festival and pulling a slightly worried face, Olly wrote: "Finally reunited with my twin." The 33-year-old joker accompanied his tweet with a crying laughing face emoji.

While many were quick to gather that Olly's 'twin' was a waxwork, others failed to see it. Some replied to the singer, expressing their delight that the former X Factor runner-up had finally ended his eight-year feud with his actual twin brother Ben, who isn't identical. "Great news Olly! Long overdue," wrote one fan. Another posted: "Brilliant news. Really happy for you." A third remarked: "As a mother of twins this has warmed my heart."

However, most of Olly's fans clocked on, with one writing: "I was like to myself, aw finally delighted for Olly, then realised it's your waxwork." Another commented: "I find this slightly awkward considering you and your real twin brother don't look identical. Lol." Olly seemed to have no qualms joking about the ongoing feud between himself and his twin brother Ben. The brothers lost contact in 2009, after Olly missed his brother's wedding where he was supposed to be the best man, in order to compete in the semi-finals of the X Factor. Ben has been estranged from the family ever since, despite Olly reaching out various times.

In June, the presenter starred on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast and said: "Every artist has a dark side or something that is against them, mine was always my brother. I think there's still a love there between all of us, it's just about finding a resolution and finding that moment in time where you can make it all come together and be fine." Olly said he intended to reconcile with his brother in private."

He said: "I've got no doubt it will happen – I'm sure it will because we're family and regardless of everything that's happened I'm sure we can come to some understanding and love will come through. My mum and dad have always said you should keep it behind closed doors. I won't be shouting from the rooftops, we'll do that privately and everything hopefully will work out."