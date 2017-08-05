Cat Deeley shares glamourous clips from her ‘secret London project’– take a look! The popular presenter is back on UK screens next month with a new singing show

It’s been seven years since much-loved presenter Cat Deeley has graced our screens in the UK, but now the popular host has returned to London to host new Sky 1 singing show, Sing It, which airs next month! Clearly excited about her new gig, Cat, 40, shared clips and photos from the set of the upcoming programme with her Instagram followers, much to their excitement.

Secret project London #sing #sky1 A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Posing in the clip wearing a short black dress, black cowgirl boots, blonde hair flowing and gripping a guitar, Cat looks as glamourous as ever. The star has spent the last few years hosting hit US show So you Think You Can Dance in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, Irish comedian Patrick Kielty and their eighteen-month-old son Milo.

Beside the video clip, Cat wrote: “Secret project London #sing#sky1”. Her fans adored the backstage preview, with one writing: “You look incredible” and another telling the star: “Stunningly beautiful.” In another clip, Cat can be seen stretching in her dressing room wearing cool red leggings and high heels. She captioned the picture: “Multitasking filming and working out for Sky and Sing!”

Multitasking filming and working out for Sky and Sing! A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Cat’s new show Sing It is due to hit UK screens in September and sees 30 acappella singing groups compete to win the prize of recording at London’s Abbey Road Studies. Cat recently said about her new presenting role: "I couldn't be more excited about Sing It. I remember singing in choir, when I was a kid and loving every minute. We have the very best performers on the show – they have no backing tracks and no instruments, just their own incredible voices and talent.”

Cat also shared a snap on her Instagram page of herself with band Sons of Pitches, who are the house band on Sing It. According to The Birmingham Mail, Cat met the group at Birmingham University. Posing with the guys, Cat wrote: “My favorite guys .... In the whole wide world @thesopitches ! #acappella #sing Son's of Pitches xxxx.”

My favorite guys .... In the whole wide world @thesopitches ! #acappella #sing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Son's of Pitches xxxx #theresa #birthdaygirl A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

We’re sure husband Patrick and son Milo will be cheering Cat on in her new show. Cat and Patrick, 46, tied the knot in September 2012 in a secret wedding ceremony in Rome, after just 11 months of dating. Cat recently revealed that she is desperate to have more children.

She told The Mirror: "I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk'." The doting mum also opened up about her "delicious" baby boy, but admitted that being a mother made her anxious. "I am awake all night listening out for him," she confided.