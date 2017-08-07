Taylor Swift's brother Austin lands film role Austin Swift is following in his sister Taylor's footsteps in the spotlight

Austin Swift, the younger brother of popstar sensation Taylor Swift, has landed a film role! According to The Wrap, the 25-year-old will star in an indie comedy titled Whaling, which sees two estranged siblings reunite after the death of their mother to spread her ashes. Austin will be acting opposite Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok, and will play a "small town hustler" who meets the two siblings on their travels.

This isn't the first time Austin has tried his hand at acting, as he has already appeared in Live by Night and I.T. He also recently appeared in the US TV show Still the King, and shared a screenshot from the episode on Instagram, writing: "I had such a great time joining the cast of Still the King and shooting at the bluebird cafe." Taylor's little brother recently opened up about his love for films and respect for his sister in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "I would go to the movies, and Daniel Craig was my friend, and Christian Bale was my friend, and Clive Owen was my friend, and Viggo Mortensen was my friend."

I can't believe you've been riding ponies, making music, playing with cats, and telling stories for almost three decades now. You've always been there for your family and friends no matter what and you're always finding unique and beautiful ways to show us how much you care. Happy 27th birthday to @taylorswift, the best sister anyone could wish for A post shared by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:51am PST

Speaking about Taylor, he added: "Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect. You just respect everyone's time, everyone that you're working with. They're all there, it’s all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that." In an earlier interview with People magazine, he said; "When we were kids, I saw Taylor write songs every day for years when there was no one to play them to. Having seen that example, how much goes in, how long it took…That’s always going to be bedrock for who I am and who I want to be."