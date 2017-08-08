Poldark producers developing new ITV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice Would you watch a "dark" adaptation of Jane Austen's most famous novel?

Attention all Jane Austen fans! A new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is in the works from the producers of Poldark and Victoria, Mammoth Screen, who have hired playwright Nina Raine to adapt the classic love story. Speaking about the upcoming adaptation, Nina said: "Pride and Prejudice is actually a very adult book, much less bonnet-y than people assume. I hope I do justice to Austen's dark intelligence – sparkling, yes, but sparkling like granite."

The ITV adaptation will be "dark" according to the screenwriter

Damien Timmer, Mammoth Screen's managing director, added: "In this age of the box set – with audiences loving to binge on complex, serialised dramas – it feels absolutely right to reassess the great classics. Every generation needs its own adaptation of this perfect novel. Nina Raine is one of the most gifted writers working today, and her wit and emotional intelligence make her the perfect match for Jane Austen. She's a devoted fan of the book, but she's never seen any previous adaptations – so pleasingly the novel only exists in her imagination."

The last adaptation was in 2005

Fans of the classic who quick to respond to the news, with one tweeting: "Longest gap between adaptations of Pride and Prejudice since first film in 1938 is 15 years (1980 to 1995). Nothing since 2005. Here we go again," while another added: "Does anyone want to explore the 'darker tones' of Pride and Prejudice? No, right?" Others were quick to discuss potential casting for the novel's hero, Mr Darcy, with one writing: "There is only one Colin Firth," while another added: "Just read you are doing a new version of pride & prejudice with a difference @benaldridge07 is perfect for any type of Darcy."