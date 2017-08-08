Taylor Swift attends jury selection for groping trial against radio DJ The star has alleged that David Mueller grabbed her bare bottom four years ago

Taylor Swift made an appearance at a courthouse in Denver on Monday as jury selection began for a case that will pit the pop star against radio DJ David Mueller. The 27-year-old singer, who has alleged that Mr Mueller groped her when she was 23, attended the initial proceedings this week as potentials jurors where asked questions ahead of the trial. Taylor, dressed in a white top and black jacket, sat at a table with her mother, Andrea Swift, and her attorney. According to Reuters, when the judge introduced Taylor, she turned and faced the prospective jurors. Mr Mueller was also in attendance, although the pair did not look at each other during the process.

The jury selection is expected to last until Thursday, when a total of eight jurors will be selected out of a pool of 60. It is believed that Taylor – who has been largely out of the spotlight in 2017 - will take to the stand during the trial. The litigation centres on Taylor's allegations that Mr Mueller slipped his hand under her dress as they posed for a photo together during a meet-and-greet session ahead of her 2 June, 2013 concert in Denver. "It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life," she said during a deposition.

Mr Mueller was first to sue over the alleged incident, claiming that Taylor had falsely accused him of groping and that he had subsequently lost his job at the radio station. He called Taylor's claims "nonsense," adding that his girlfriend, the star's security team, and photographers were all around at the time.

The trial is expected to last around nine days

Taylor then countersued, stating in court documents that he had "intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission". She revealed in her countersuit that any money she wins will be donated to "charitable organisations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual abuse and personal disregard".

A jury will hear both sides of the case, beginning next week. The trial is expected to last around nine days; likely until 17 August.